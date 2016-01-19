A 17-year-old has been charged over Sydney Opera House police search last week

People were evacuated from the Opera House as part of the police search. Photo: Harry Tucker.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over alleged threats made on social media last week which resulted in the evacuation of the Sydney Opera House and closure of the Manly Ferry.

The threat was reportedly received at 10.50am last Thursday and was directed to Sydney City Local Area Command, which initiated the response.

Following an investigation by police, the boy was arrested yesterday. He has been charged with false representation resulting in a police investigation.

He is due to appear at a Children’s Court next month.

