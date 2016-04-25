A 16-year-old boy has been charged with planning a terror attack on Anzac Day

Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione. Photo: Getty Images

Counter-terrorism police claim a 16-year-old boy was in the “advance stages” of carrying out a terror attack on Anzac Day when he was arrested yesterday afternoon.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione addressed the media this morning after the Dawn Service in Sydney.

He said the boy was arrested near his Auburn home on Sunday afternoon.

Police were “unsure” which Anzac Day event was to be targeted in the attack, Scipione said, but the threat was “related to Sydney”.

He said the attack was at an advanced stage and officers had to act quickly.

“We had to do that in order to ensure the safety of the community,” Scipione said.

“Clearly we’ve taken that action with community safety on the eve of the sacred day which is Anzac Day.”

The boy was charged with one count of preparing for, or planning a terrorism act, an offence which carries a maximum penalty of life in jail.

He will appear in court later today. Police will be alleging it was linked to the Anzac commemorations today.

The boy was arrested following an investigation by Operation Vianden officers. Scipione said the boy was believed to be acting alone and it appeared he had been radicalised online.

He was “known to security services”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.