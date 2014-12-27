A 15-Year-Old Boy Has Been Caught Driving 220km/h After His Mate Yelled Abuse At Police

A 15-year-old boy has been caught travelling at 220km/h in an 80km/h zone in Mulgrave in Victoria this morning.

Victorian Highway Patrol officers began following the blue Holden Commodore sedan at around 2.15am after a passenger hung out of the window and yelled abuse at the stationary police vehicle.

Officers recorded the car travelling at allegedly 220km/h in a 80km/h zone.

When the officers pulled the car over six male passengers, aged between 15 and 17 years of age, were found in the car, four of which were unrestrained in the back seat.

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old from Hampton Park, has been released pending summons and will be interviewed at a later date in relation to excessive speed, conduct endangering life, speed and manner dangerous, unlicensed driving and other traffic related offences.

The vehicle has been impounded for 30 days and the owner will be required to pay $733 to have the vehicle returned.

