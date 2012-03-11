A 15-Foot Kate Moss Billboard Crushed Four Shoppers In London

Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

For perhaps the first time in her life, Kate Moss can brag that she crushed people under her weight. A 15-foot Kate Moss billboard crashed on London shoppers today, BBC News reported.Four shoppers were taken to the hospital afterward. One person has a back injury, while the three others were treated for minor injuries.



More from GlobalPost: Chinese cars, made in Bulgaria

The advertisement was made of wood and featured Moss modelling for fashion brand Mango. The billboard fell on Oxford Street, Britain’s busiest road, according to the Daily Mail. People at the scene uploaded photographs of the freak accident to Twitter.

“Three fire engines, four fire rescue units and around 40 firefighters are at the scene,” a fire department spokesman told the Daily Mail. Photographs from the scene show police officers struggling to hold the sign in place.

The injured include a man in his 60s, a woman in her 40s and a 23-year-old, the BBC said.

The Health and Safety department told the BBC that they are investigating the accident.

This post originally appeared at GlobalPost.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.