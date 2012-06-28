A 14-Year-Old Girl Died Trying To Save A Portrait Of Kim Jong Il And Now She's Being Called A Hero

Kim Jong Il

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The parents and teachers of a 14-year-old North Korean schoolgirl who died while trying to save a portraits of her leaders from floodwater have been given awards, according to the Hermit Kingdom’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper.Han Hyon Gyong died on June 11 as she tried to save portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il from her flooded home. The adults who raised her were given awards as she was a “displayer of the spirit of devotedly defending the leader,” according to Rodong Sinmun.



AFP reports that as Han died she held up the plastic wrapped portraits above the water.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.