A 130 Metre Wide Tornado Has Destroyed A Home In The Northeast Of NSW

A 60 year old woman is lucky to be alive after a tornado ripped through her rural property, 26km northwest of Guyra, destroying everything in its path.

Witnesses have said the tornado was 130 metres wide and was snapping 100 year old trees like matches.

“This was just like one you see in the US… It’s done a fair bit of damage but it would have been far worse if it was closer to town,” neighbour and Guyra resident of 60 years, Jim Martin told The Sunday Telegraph.

Fay Mayled was fortunately staying with her daughter when the tornado struck as it left only one wall of the house standing once it had passed.

The Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Service have begun to repair the damages.

