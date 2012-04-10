UPDATE: A 13-Year Old Just Saved 12 Classmates In A Runaway Bus

Photo: insane_gal via Flickr

A nightmare scenario happened on a school bus in Washington yesterday, but one brave 13-year old became a superhero to all of his classmates.According to the AP, Jeffrey Wuitschick saw his bus driver slump over from a heart attack. Instead of getting scared, he immediately took action.



Wuitschick ran to the front of the bus and took control of the wheel, steering the vehicle off to the side of the road and stopping it. After that, another student, Johnny Wood, helped him begin chest compressions on the stricken driver.

There were no injuries outside of the bus, but the driver is currently in grave condition in a Washington hospital. Hopefully he can pull through.

The AP article says that Wuitschick reacted as he did because he “did not want to die.” Swift and smart thinking not only saved his life, but also the lives of his 12 classmates on the bus.

While those emergency drills that children go through may be tedious and time consuming, it’s also obvious that they are working.

Here’s the security footage on board the bus (via KOMO News):



Now take a look at a much different type of bus >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.