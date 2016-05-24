A 12-year-old genius with 3 college degrees aims to be a doctor by 18

screengrab Tanishq Abraham

Twelve-year-old Tanishq Abraham will be college bound next fall, CBS News reported.

The pre-teen genius graduated with associate degrees in maths, science, and foreign language studies from community college last year. Now, he’ll attend either UC Davis or UC Santa Cruz.

He plans to study biomedical engineering and become a doctor before he hits 20 years old.

“I think I’ll be 18 when I get my MD,” he told CBS.

At this point, Abraham is used to accomplishing impressive achievements. He became one of the youngest members of the impressive IQ society Mensa at 4 years old.

And the pre-teen has a healthy amount of swagger to go along with his accolades.

“Even on the first time I came to a college class, I wasn’t really nervous, so, this isn’t much of a big thing to me,” Abraham told CBS News last year when he graduated.

