A 12-year-old genius with 3 college degrees aims to be a doctor by 18

Twelve-year-old Tanishq Abraham will be college bound next fall, CBS News reported.

The pre-teen genius graduated with associate degrees in maths, science, and foreign language studies from community college ┬álast year. Now, he’ll attend either UC Davis or UC Santa Cruz.

He plans to study biomedical engineering and become a doctor before he hits 20 years old.

“I think I’ll be 18 when I get my MD,” he told CBS.

At this point, Abraham is used to accomplishing impressive achievements. He became one of the youngest members of the impressive IQ society Mensa at 4 years old.

And the pre-teen has a healthy amount of swagger to go along with his accolades.

“Even on the first time I came to a college class, I wasn’t really nervous, so, this isn’t much of a big thing to me,” Abraham told CBS News last year when he graduated.

