A 108-Year-Old S.F. Earthquake Survivor Offers A Pretty Accurate Description Of The Silicon Valley

Hoodline interviewed one of only two living survivors of San Francisco’s 1906 earthquake. His name is Bill Del Monte, and he now lives north of the city, in Marin.

The whole interview is awesome, as he talks about how the city and technology have changed over the decades. “It has changed a helluva lot, that’s for sure, in the last hundred years,” he tells Hoodline. “And it keeps changing.”

As Hoodline notes, new technology is a common thread throughout his life. Del Monte says:

Every week they invent something new now. That’s why in San Francisco, well the factories are down in San Jose, but they have run out of room so they’re moving back to San Francisco — they’re inventing things that you don’t believe. Now they want to make a watch now, a television watch, and a few other things.

And much of that new technology is thanks to the Silicon Valley, which, according to him, started with just a few people inventing things out of their garages.

Read the entire interview here.

