A 10-Year-Old Boy Has Died After A Sand Dune Collapsed On Him At The Beach

A young boy has died on the NSW south coast after the sand dune he was digging in collapsed this afternoon.

Emergency service workers were called to Terrace Beach at Eden, near the NSW-Victorian border around 2.45pm.

It’s believed the boy suffered a cardiac arrest before being being dug out of the sand. He was transported by road to Pambula Hospital in a critical condition, but died a short time later before he could be airlifted to Canberra Hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

