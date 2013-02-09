Photo: Zilberman Sands Photography / Flickr

From Dave Lutz at Stifel, Nicolaus, a 10-second guide to what traders are talking about this morning:Theme of selling EU and buying US protection, but tailwinds are strong for the EUR slide to be short-lived? // Mutual Fund Inflows continue to drive the afternoon session higher, and the market’s sideways action is coiling a spring // As the Fed’s balance sheet expand, relative to the ECB – This presses the EUR higher relative to the $ // Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the yen has weakened more than intended – Yen Jumps, hitting Nikkei // China Trade data points to strong growth – Shanghai hits key resistance into week long holiday // Gold continues to consolidate in $$’s as we get mixed Inflation signals // The “Carry Trade” is rolling over on Yen surge – potential headwind for Global Equities in the near term // Discretionary names were hit sharply yesterday, one of best performing US sectors YTD // India’s Sensex fell for a seventh consecutive session, next week’s data a “buy the news?” // Federal Reserve official pointed to signs of overheating in some corners of the credit markets – watch HY as the ETFs break support on heavy outflows // Platts says Saudi cut production again in January, and China Imports drive Brent higher // WTI discount near a record, Great for Refiners, but not US consumers // Retail Bullishness just posted the largest two-week decline since last July.



