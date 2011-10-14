A 10-Second Encapsulation Of Today's Big Earnings

Photo: emagineartviaFlickr

From BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus:Along that somewhat optimistic (for now) line, we believe S&P 500 earnings in Q3 should come in around $24.50 which puts the index squarely on pace to achieve earnings of at least $96 in 2011, a bit above our long held $95 forecast. Of the seven companies that reported before the close — AA, PEP, JPM, SWY, HST, FAST, PGR — all except JPM had growth in sales and all but PGR had growth in EPS. What should not go ignored though is that the growth in earnings/profits is clearly slowing; if $24.50 is achieved, the YOY change in S&P earnings would be about 13.6%, down from 16.4% and 19% in Q1 2011 and Q2 2011 respectively. This trend is likely to continue into the first half of next year.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.