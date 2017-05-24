The US Air Force makes it official: The A-10 will not be retired for the F-35

A US Air Force spokeswoman just confirmed a huge win for Congress and the infantry who have come to know and love the A-10 Warthog, telling Defence News that the beloved flying gun would not be retired.

Once facing retirement in favour of the world’s most expensive weapons system, the F-35, the A-10 was placed on the chopping block time and time again, while Congress members like Rep. Matha McSally, a former A-10 pilot, and Sen. John McCain, a former Navy pilot, stood up for the Cold War-era tank killer.

At one point, airmen even came together to produce an excellent video on the A-10 community and its impact on morale and capability in the military.

At one point, the A-10 was slated to have a “fly-off” with the F-35 to see which platform could provide better close air support. Though the Air Force did not announce the winner of the contest, the latest move seems to indicate a satisfactory performance for the Warthog.

Along with the Warthog, the U-2 spy plane and the RQ-4 Global Hawk will remain funded, according to the fiscal year 2018 budget.

