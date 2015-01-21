The A-10 Has Carried Out 11% Of US Airstrikes On ISIS, Even Though The Plane May Be Scrapped

Despite multiple attempts by the US Air Force to retire the A-10 Warthog, the aircraft has carried out 11% of all airstrikes against ISIS in Iraq and Syria since Operation Inherent Resolve began in August.

Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James acknowledged the A-10’s contributions in the fight against ISIS during an address on Jan. 15. However, James was quick to point out that many aircraft aside from the A-10 are in engaged in the fight against the jihadist group as well.

“There are a number of strike platforms, of course, that are engaged in it,” she said. “[The] A-10 is one, but there’s also F-16s, F-15s, and so forth. They’re each contributing.”

Of these aircraft, the F-16 has carried out 41% of sorties, with the F-15E carrying out 37% of operations.

Defence News has noted an important caveat about these numbers. Whereas the F-16 has been engaged in operations against ISIS since August, the Air Force did not start deploying the A-10 until November.

That the A-10 was used in 11% of all operations in just three months signals the Air Force is frequently using the ageing aircraft against the group.

The A-10 is a heavily armoured aircraft that is slower and less manoeuvrable than a fighter jet but is perfectly suited to carrying out closer-quarter attacks against ground targets — the plane has been likened to a flying tank. The aircraft has a 30mm rotary cannon that fires armour-piercing rounds and is also equipped with surface-to-air missiles and cluster bombs.

Despite the Warthog’s effectiveness, the Pentagon is continuing its push to retire the aircraft by 2019 despite congressional opposition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.