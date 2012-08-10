Court: The Second Amendment Doesn't Protect Your Right To A Machine Gun

Photo: AN HONORABLE GERMAN/Flickr

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is joining the ranks of appeals courts in the Third, Sixth, and Eighth circuits by declaring Americans don’t have a right to own machine guns.The court ruled “machine guns are ‘dangerous and unusual weapons‘ that are unprotected by the Second Amendment.”



The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog first reported the ruling Thursday.

The Ninth Circuit’s ruling comes after Alaskan Matthew Wayne Henry was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally owning a machine gun.

Henry modified a .308-calibre rifle to make it a machine gun, which he then fired from the front door of his house, The Associated Press reported in July 2011.

The Ninth Circuit’s ruling comes amid the national gun debate that has raged since James Holmes stockpiled a small artillery and allegedly opened fire on a movie theatre in Colorado.

Adding fuel to the fire, the man who killed six people on Sunday at a Milwaukee-area Sikh temple raised no red flags when he purchased a gun.

