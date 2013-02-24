A Reader Just Bought This 9mm Uzi, And All He Needed Was Cash And A Driver's licence

Less than a week ago, one reader sent us photos of the assault weapons he had purchased at a gun show without a background check. He then taunted the government to “come take his guns.” Today another reader, who spent his Saturday morning fighting the crowds at a Florida gun show, sent us this picture of his purchase.



The 9mm Uzi sold for $1,400. Because the gun was used, and sold by an individual, there was no background check; the only item required for purchase was a local driver’s licence.

To commenters: Full auto conversion bolts for this weapon are available online. Yes, it’s an NFA regulated Class 3 Item and will transfer to your Class 3 dealer on a Form 4 with buyer responsible for paying the $200.00 transfer tax.

The automatic conversion is simple, though. Once it’s converted, the Uzi 9mm can shoot up to 600 rounds per minute — in theory.

“This gun is only meant for killing people,” the reader said. “It’s just a wall of lead. It’s so f–king cool!”

The Uzi came with two 32 round clips magazines, and he expects to sell it for up to $6,000 if laws are passed limiting such purchases in the future.

Photo: Robert Johnson

Photo: Robert Johnson

Photo: Robert Johnson

Photo: Robert Johnson

Photo: Robert Johnson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.