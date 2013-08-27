99designs Has Launched In Portuguese After Buying A Brazilian Competitor

99designs CEO Patrick Llewellyn

Australian-born, Silicon Valley-bred 99designs has launched in Brazil after buying Rio de Janeiro design marketplace LogoChef.

LogoChef is the 99designs’ second acquisition, after Berlin-based 12Designer last August.

“We’re very pleased with the strong momentum we’ve seen in Europe since acquiring 12Designer last year and localising in five local languages,” said 99designs CEO Patrick Llewellyn.

“We have high expectations that with [LogoChef co-founder Dan Strougo] at the helm in Brazil we’ll also see rapid adoption of our services there.”

Strougo has been named 99designs’ Country Manager for Brazil. He said the acquisition gave Brazilian designers the “opportunity to work with tens of thousands of additional potential clients” globally.

99designs lets businesses post jobs as “contests”. Designers compete for a “prize” of up to $2499, of which 99designs takes a 5-30% cut.

The company is backed by Accel Partners and angel investors. It doesn’t disclose revenues but has paid out more than $60 million to its community of designers so far.

Now read: Sumo Salad Started After Someone Called Its Co-Founder A Teletubby And Now It’s Expanding Into Brazil

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.