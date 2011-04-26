Stop Whining America: Premium Gas Just Hit $55.20 A Gallon At One German Station

Gas prices were already high in Germany, but this is just ridiculous.



The price for a single liter of of premium gas is now €9.99 outside of the German city of Stuttgart, in the town of Filderstadt, according to Handelsblatt. That’s around $55.20 a gallon!

Now, this isn’t currently the wide spread price in Germany, but it shows how one holiday weekend could lead to a severe supply shortage and a massive spike in prices. Authorities in the region claimed it wasn’t a price gouging attempt, because it was the company Esso’s headquarters that set the price.

As of November, Germans were paying $7.19 a gallon on average for gas. In the U.S., where gas taxes are much lower, the price is now over $4.00 a gallon in some places.

