The CEO Of Willis Is Selling His Unbelievable 8,000 Square Foot Fifth Avenue Apartment For $32 Million

The CEO of international insurance broker Willis Group Holdings, Joseph Plumeri, is selling his Fifth Avenue apartment and this place is just unreal (h/t Curbed).For $32 million you can get the entire 15th floor of 995 Fifth Avenue, 8,000 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a massive 42 foot long living room (flanked by a library),and a custom wine cave.



Yes, wine cave.

Sabrina Saltiel at Douglas Elliman has the listing.

