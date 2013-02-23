The CEO Of Willis Is Selling His Unbelievable 8,000 Square Foot Fifth Avenue Apartment For $32 Million

Linette Lopez
995 Fifth Avenue 15th floor

Photo: Douglas Elliman

The CEO of international insurance broker Willis Group Holdings, Joseph Plumeri, is selling his Fifth Avenue apartment and this place is just unreal (h/t Curbed).For $32 million you can get the entire 15th floor of 995 Fifth Avenue, 8,000 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a massive 42 foot long living room (flanked by a library),and a custom wine cave.

Yes, wine cave.

Sabrina Saltiel at Douglas Elliman has the listing.

