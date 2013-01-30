Yes, It's Possible To Get An Amazing Apartment In Manhattan For Just $990 A Month

Photo: Ashley Baldwin

Most young professionals who land their first job in New York City quickly learn that their salary is around $40k short of affording them to live on their own in Manhattan.Unless they’re sitting on a pile of money, newly minted New Yorkers usually find themselves living in the outer boroughs (i.e. Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx) or in the fringe of Manhattan on the Upper East or Upper West Side, where you are almost closer to Connecticut than you are to the East Village.



However, some open-minded New Yorkers who appreciate the value of a good trade-off can find their dream home in the heart of Manhattan.

Ashley Baldwin, a design professional, recently found a listing on Craigslist for an apartment in Chelsea for $990 a month.

Estimated floor space: around 120 square feet.

“Well, I know the width is about 6.25 feet,” Ashley told Business Insider.

Sure, that sounds pretty tight. But given the space, Baldwin has created a remarkably livable home thanks to some small life-adjustments and an incredible eye for design.

And after considering the trade-offs, you might find yourself convinced that 120 square feet isn’t too bad.

Ashley gave us a tour of her home and explained why it’s worth living in a tight space if it means living in Manhattan.

