21 incredible photos of the Gallipoli campaign, 100 years on

This Saturday marks 100 years since Australian, New Zealand, British, French and Indian troops went ashore on the Gallipoli peninsula to battle Ottoman troops in the Dardenelles campaign, an eight-month battle that led to a staggering 500,000 casualties – 252,000 on the Allied side, including 26,111 Australians, with 8,141 killed, their names enshrined on memorials in nearly every Australian town.

While Australia understandably focuses on its fallen, it’s worth remembering that in terms of losses, Australia is fourth behind the Turks – the Ottoman Empire at that point – lost a staggering 57,000 men, the UK with just over 34,000 and France with nearly 10,000.

New Zealand buried nearly 3000 of its sons on Turkish soil, with India also losing just over 1300.

Even tiny Newfoundland off Canada’s coast, had 49 of its own pay the ultimate sacrifice.

The surviving veterans have now joined their fallen mates, but these amazing photos bring the Gallipoli campaign back to life .

An Allied encampment in Gallipoli. Photo Hulton Archive/Getty. The interior of the signal tent at Divisional headquarters in Gallipoli. Photo Central Press/Getty. Anzac soldiers working on a mud chute at a mining operation at Quinn's Post. Miners from Australia and New Zealand dug extensively in the battlefield to provide communications tunnels and to destroy Turkish tunnels and trenches. Photo Hulton Archive/Getty Anzac troops landing supplies near Anzac Cove in April 1915. Photo Hulton Archive/Getty. The landing pier constructed by the Allies at Gallipoli. Photo Hulton Archive/Getty. Troops landing at Anzac Cove. Photo Hulton Archive/Getty. A British army camp on the Dardanelles Strait. Photo Central Press/Getty. New Zealand soldier WJ Batt with a regimental mascot at Walker's Ridge on April 30, 2015. Photo Hulton Archive/Getty. Soldiers with their dugouts and shelters at Anzac Bay. Photo Hulton Archive/Getty. British secretary of war Lord Horatio Herbert Kitchener visits the trenches at Gallipoli. Photo by Keystone/Getty. A 60-pounder heavy field gun in action on a cliff top at Helles Bay, Gallipoli. Photo Ernest Brooks/Getty. Soldiers in a trench on Walker's Ridge, April 30. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty. Allied troops landing on the beach at Gallipoli from the ship 'River Clyde'. Photo Central Press/Getty. British troops of the IX Corps on the beach after landing at Suvla, before the August offensive. Photo Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty. Allied troops at Anzac Cove. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty. Allied troops at Anzac Cove during the Gallipoli campaign. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty. Soldiers standing by snow covered trenches at Gallipoli. Photo Hulton Archive/Getty. Men of the 42nd East Lancashire Division encamped at Gully Reach in September 1915. Photo Hulton Archive/Getty. British troops of the IX Corps scattered over a coastal hillside after landing at Suvla, before the August offensive. British ships are visible out to sea. Photo Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Mules used for transport by allied troops grazing on the Gallipoli peninsula. Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty. General Sir Ian Standish Monteith Hamilton (1853-1947) who was relieved of his command after leading the Gallipoli campaign Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.