$99 Xbox 360 could go global

By Rachel Weber



Microsoft is currently evaluating the success of its Xbox 360 subscription model, and could take it global, according to vice president of interactive entertainment business for Microsoft Europe Chris Lewis

“We’ll watch it with interest, then we’ll decide if it makes sense for us to expand more fully in North America, globally or by region,” he told VG247.

“It’ll be very interesting to see how it works out. We listen to what the consumers are asking for and we experiment with different propositions in different markets. There are certain things we’ve done in Europe over the years, for example; a lot of our soft and hard bundling initiatives have ended up becoming global initiatives based on consumption patterns. The one you describe there, we’ll similarly track that and see how that goes down. I think it’ll be very popular.”

The US model gives consumers the option to purchase a 4GB console with Kinect for just $99, but comes with a two year contract for Xbox Live at $14.99 per month, much like a mobile phone contract.

“We just want to be where our consumers want us to be,” said Lewis. “We want to be able to offer that flexibility of choice, making that kind of proposition available to those that want to consume that way. There are others that may choose to do it differently, and want to go down the more traditional method. I think the key it to have that portfolio of offerings.”

“This is just another piece of that portfolio, and it will be interesting to see how folks consume it, what kind of reaction we get, and we’ll tweak and enhance it based on what we hear.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.