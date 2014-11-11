A Guy Proposed To His Girlfriend With 99 iPhones -- And She Said No

What’s love got to do with it? You might be asking yourself that very question after reading this bizarre story.

Kotaku reports that a guy in Guangzhou decided to propose to his girlfriend in the middle of a heart constructed out of brand new iPhones — 99 to be exact — that he purchased for the occasion.

Then she said no.

Check out the photos, which came from Weibo and the site, QQ Games.

The iPhone heart (expensive!) is shown here:





Then there’s the proposal:

Then the alleged rejection:

