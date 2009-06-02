$99 iPhone On The Way?

Apple’s (AAPL) rivals could get a jarring kick this summer in the form of a $99 iPhone. That’s what two reports today suggest.

Mobile blog Boy Genius Report reports a $99, 4 GB iPhone with iChat “video calling” could be coming to Canadian carrier Fido later this year.

Engadget says a 4 GB iPhone (as well as 8, 16, and 32 GB phones) has been approved “by the PCS Type Review Certification Board, the standards body responsible for certificating handsets for use with some carriers.”

Makes sense. Especially if AT&T (T) can couple a cheaper phone with a cheaper data plan, which has also been reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.