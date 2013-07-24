This 97-Year-Old Man Creates Artwork Using Microsoft Paint From Windows 95

Hal Lasko, age 97, first started creating art with Microsoft Paint back when Windows 95 was still popular.



The legally blind grandfather was drawn to computers as an artistic medium because the 18-year-old software enabled him to zoom in on his artwork, allowing him to better see.

Lasko’s art is described as “a collision of pointillism and 8-bit,” ThisIsColossal reports.

And instead of trying to eliminate the visible pixels from his artwork, Lasko revels in them.

Lasko first worked creating weather maps and other guides for military bombing runs during World War II before pursuing a career as a typographer. Now happy to no longer have to please “the client,” Lasko spends his time thinking up new ideas to bring to life with MS Paint.

Once finished with a piece, Lasko visits a local Kinko’s to see his work transformed from the screen to print.

You can view available prints on Lasko’s website, or watch his eight minute documentary “The Pixel Painter” below, directed by Josh Bogdan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.