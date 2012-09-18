Watch 964 Ferraris Drive A Grand Prix Track And Set A World Record

Seeing a Ferrari on the road is always a fun experience; seeing a few at a time is even better. So for car lovers, the parade on the the Silverstone circuit in Towcester, England this weekend was something miraculous: A world record 964 Ferraris drove the Grand Prix track at the same time.



The parade on Saturday was led by F1 championship driver Felipe Massa in a 458 Spider. The nearly 1,000 cars were brought together with the help of the British Ferrari Owners Club.

The new record, which Ferrari says met all the necessary conditions for a Guinness World Record, should be officially confirmed by the end of the week. The former record for biggest Ferrari parade was 490 cars, set at Japan’s Fuji Speedway in 2008.

Ferrari donated £5 for every car to BEN, a British charity for auto industry workers.

Watch the parade:



