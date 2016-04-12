This 96-year-old is graduating college after 69 years

A.C. Fowler

Alfonso Gonzales, 96, will soon be the oldest person to graduate from University of Southern California, a school he first enrolled in nearly 70 years ago. Gonzales thought that he had completed his studies in zoology decades ago, but only recently found out that he was one credit short.

