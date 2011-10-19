HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $55 Million Gilded Mansion In Beverly Hills May Finally Be Off The Market

Meredith Galante
Photo: Redfin

The 36,000 square foot mansion at 9577 Sunset in Beverly Hills hit the market in June 2010, listed at $65 million.More than a year and a $10 million price slash later, the house may now finally have a buyer — it’s reportedly in escrow, according to Curbed.

This house exudes so much luxury that even the door knobs are made from gold. “No expense has been spared in this famed three-level French Palladian residential estate,” the real estate listing says.

The home has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms spanning its three floors. The French style house sits on 1.96 acres on a lovely tree-lined block. 

The pool glows at night, making it ideal for an evening swim.

Large trees give the house some privacy from those passing on the street.

Upon entering you see the two story circular entry with a stained glass skylight

The marble fireplace has gold accents around it

This room shows off some of the exceptional French moldings with 24 karat gilt.

Almost every room has a chandelier.

All of the windows and doors are beveled, double-paned and bronzed.

The house has hand-painted detailing throughout.

This sitting room looks like it was copied from a European estate.

Even the door knobs are made of gold.

This place might as well be a palace.

The master bedroom has another living room inside of it.

The master bathroom has a tub, dressing areas, an antique mirror and another chandelier.

A very pretty place for the lady of the house to apply her makeup.

One of the nine bedrooms in the home.

Even the sheets appear gold.

The home office is designed with royal red accents.

No luxury house is complete without a private tennis court.

The house has a delicate hand carved imported limestone exterior, onyx marbles, marble columns contributing to the French architectural style.

This megamansion is nearby

