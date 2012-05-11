See How A $954,000 Ferrari Left Permanent Skid Marks On An Ancient Chinese Landmark

Photo: screenshot via CNN

In a publicity stunt gone awry, a $954,000 Ferrari left skid marks on a 600-year-old wall in the Chinese city of Nanjing, arousing ire among citizens.The company has since apologized for the accident, which occurred during a celebration of Ferrari’s 20th anniversary in China.



