95% Of Groupon Clients Want To Come Back

The other day we pointed out that Google, Amazon, eBay and Yahoo all have plenty of reasons to want to buy Groupon, the daily-deals-your-inbox startup out of Chicago that’s growing like gangbusters.



One our readers was sceptical, however. “Brad northrop aka bobby dang” wrote:

So far GroupOn business model is unproven. Where’s the data for YOY%, or WoW% groupon sales for participating retailers. Or that is to say, how many retailers are opting to continue groupon promotions after the initial exposure?

We took the question to Groupon CEO Andrew Mason. His answer: “We survey all our businesses and 95% want to work with us again – that’s with over 3,000 responses.”

Sounds great. When Groupon’s a little older, we’ll ask if those small business that “want” to come back actually came back.

