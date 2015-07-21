The self-proclaimed 'Number One King Of All Fun' is selling his massive Hamptons estate for sale for $95 million

Lucinda Shen, Julia La Roche
Burnt Point Aerial 1Corcoran Group Real Estate

A billionaire’s massive and secluded estate on Georgica Pond in Wainscott is on the market for $US95 million.

Pharmaceutical billionaire Stewart Rahr, the self-proclaimed “Number One King of All Fun,” told the New York Times that he’s selling “Burnt Point” because he now summers in Europe.

The 25-acre piece of land was originally purchased by commodities trader David Campbell in 1996 for $US10 million, according to Forbes. Campbell had architect Francis Fleetwood design the sprawling 18,000 square-foot, 8-bedroom house.

In 2004, the estate was sold to Rahr for $US45 million, which was the most expensive home ever sold in the state of New York at the time.

Rahr recently transferred ownership of the property to his charitable foundation, the New York Times report said. Corcoran has the listing.

It’s definitely a dreamy summer home. Now, we’re going to take a tour.

This is Stewart Rahr, or 'Stewie Rah Rah' or the 'Number One King of All Fun' as he refers to himself.

Welcome to the Burnt Point Estate at Wainscott, built in 1997.

If you're flying in from the nearby East Hampton Airport, this would be your view. The two-floor, 18,000-sq ft estate rests on a 24 acre property with many amenities.

Driving in, you'll approach a portico with a lovely view of the waterside.

The portico leads into an open-ceiling traditional and rustic-styled foyer. Although don't worry too much about the stairs -- $95 million also gets you an elevator to go from second floor to basement.

The den features a thatched roof reminiscent of a barn, with a great view of the grounds through the three double doors.

The kitchen has the same comforting vibe.

And it's complete with a roomy and well-lit breakfast nook, attached to the kitchen through an open arch doorway.

For dinners, the estate has a formal dining room with a slightly more modern finish.

An atmospheric cave-style wine cellar is great for keeping temperatures just right -- but also for entertaining guests during a pre-dinner or post-dinner tasting.

The property has a special for for every kind of occasion. The living room for afternoon tea.

The library for some quiet reading, featuring full wood paneling. The mansion also offers an exercise room, as well as a media and entertainment room in the basement.

The house also has a connected guest wing with four bedrooms and four and a half baths. This is the wing's living room. It also houses it's own kitchen.

This is one of the four guest bedrooms, with windows on all sides and rustic flair.

Either room would be perfect for a stay in the Hamptons.

Step outside onto the balcony, and you've got a perfect view of the water.

The grounds are meticulously managed, with a perfect lawn surrounded by lush trees.

For a quiet moment away from the family and friends, browse the gardens or professional greenhouse.

Or stop by the gazebo with a view.

And the dock on the private beach.

You are after all, in a secluded and picturesque inlet.

White line denotes the property boundaries.

Although if you don't feel like spending a day with all the shortcomings of nature, the estate touts an outdoor heated pool and spa.

And a tennis court and viewing platform that somehow melds into the scenery.

Although sometimes, work gets in the way. But don't worry. The house comes with a pretty stylish study too.

Now check out this modernist house getting sold by a Wall Street Exec>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.