The self-proclaimed 'Number One King Of All Fun' is selling his massive Hamptons estate for sale for $95 million

A billionaire’s massive and secluded estate on Georgica Pond in Wainscott is on the market for $US95 million.

Pharmaceutical billionaire Stewart Rahr, the self-proclaimed “Number One King of All Fun,” told the New York Times that he’s selling “Burnt Point” because he now summers in Europe.

The 25-acre piece of land was originally purchased by commodities trader David Campbell in 1996 for $US10 million, according to Forbes. Campbell had architect Francis Fleetwood design the sprawling 18,000 square-foot, 8-bedroom house.

In 2004, the estate was sold to Rahr for $US45 million, which was the most expensive home ever sold in the state of New York at the time.

Rahr recently transferred ownership of the property to his charitable foundation, the New York Times report said. Corcoran has the listing.

It’s definitely a dreamy summer home. Now, we’re going to take a tour.

