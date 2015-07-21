The self-proclaimed 'Number One King Of All Fun' is selling his massive Hamptons estate for sale for $95 million

A billionaire’s massive and secluded estate on Georgica Pond in Wainscott is on the market for $US95 million.
Pharmaceutical billionaire Stewart Rahr, the self-proclaimed “Number One King of All Fun,” told the New York Times that he’s selling “Burnt Point” because he now summers in Europe.
The 25-acre piece of land was originally purchased by commodities trader David Campbell in 1996 for $US10 million, according to Forbes. Campbell had architect Francis Fleetwood design the sprawling 18,000 square-foot, 8-bedroom house.
In 2004, the estate was sold to Rahr for $US45 million, which was the most expensive home ever sold in the state of New York at the time.
Rahr recently transferred ownership of the property to his charitable foundation, the New York Times report said. Corcoran has the listing.
It’s definitely a dreamy summer home. Now, we’re going to take a tour.
This is Stewart Rahr, or 'Stewie Rah Rah' or the 'Number One King of All Fun' as he refers to himself.
If you're flying in from the nearby East Hampton Airport, this would be your view. The two-floor, 18,000-sq ft estate rests on a 24 acre property with many amenities.
The portico leads into an open-ceiling traditional and rustic-styled foyer. Although don't worry too much about the stairs -- $95 million also gets you an elevator to go from second floor to basement.
The den features a thatched roof reminiscent of a barn, with a great view of the grounds through the three double doors.
And it's complete with a roomy and well-lit breakfast nook, attached to the kitchen through an open arch doorway.
An atmospheric cave-style wine cellar is great for keeping temperatures just right -- but also for entertaining guests during a pre-dinner or post-dinner tasting.
The library for some quiet reading, featuring full wood paneling. The mansion also offers an exercise room, as well as a media and entertainment room in the basement.
The house also has a connected guest wing with four bedrooms and four and a half baths. This is the wing's living room. It also houses it's own kitchen.
Although if you don't feel like spending a day with all the shortcomings of nature, the estate touts an outdoor heated pool and spa.
Although sometimes, work gets in the way. But don't worry. The house comes with a pretty stylish study too.
