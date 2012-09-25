HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Gilded Apartment In A Fifth Avenue Hotel Just Hit The Market For $95 Million

Meredith Galante
A co-op on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland hotel in New York City has hit the market for $95 million, The New York Times first reported.The home encompasses the entire floor, spanning 7,000 square feet. It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Liberty Travel co-founder Gilbert Haroche is selling the pad, which he transformed from several separate apartments into his 17-room home.

It’s one of several New York City apartments to hit the market lately with an asking price close to $100 million.

Hotel amenities are incorporated in the cost of the home, and include daily housekeeping and turndown service, a 24-hour concierge, and room service.

The new owners will still have to pay around $54,000 a month in service and maintenance fees.

The master bedroom has a fireplace and terraces.

The master bedroom has his and her private baths.

The master suite comes with a king-sized closet and dressing room.

The apartment has a two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite with a small kitchen.

The south facing terrace has views of the Plaza Hotel and the Empire State Building.

