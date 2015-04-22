This casting call for a 'Mark Zuckerberg fan fiction' TV show is annoying San Franciscans

A casting call for a new TV show called “94110” has some San Franciscans scratching their heads.

According to an ad posted on Craigslist, “94110 imagines the story of six leading technology executives living, learning, and loving together in San Francisco’s Mission District, 94110. Production is scheduled on location in San Francisco for summer 2015.”

The casting call is for the six leading roles, in addition to supporting roles and extras.

A producer speaking to the Uptown Almanac described the show as “Mark Zuckerberg fan fiction” and said the independent company is currently looking for angel investors.

“The main collaborators are all residents of the Mission community,” the producer said. “We want to take the neighbourhood’s new reality and do something with it.”

Online reaction has been somewhat negative.

PLS NO “@MLNow: TV show about tech execs, a real, actual thing, haters a part of the process:http://t.co/gL0E6KsHPu pic.twitter.com/fEhkEE8vPs“

— Michelle Puno (@punotron) April 20, 2015

Huh. Our office is in 94110. We’re like famous or something. pic.twitter.com/nAtsjKqEy7

— Tom Coates (@tomcoates) April 20, 2015

Oy vey MT @hunterwalk: “94110 imagines the story of six leading technology executives living and learning together..” pic.twitter.com/KjDgXlo6fl

— Andrew Bryk (@andrewjbryk) April 19, 2015

IS THIS CASTNG CALL FOR REAL: 94110 imagines the story of six leading tech execs living, learning, & loving together http://t.co/gPKVLeyzj0

— cara rose defabio (@caradefabio) April 20, 2015

For verisimilitude, I hope a recurring plot point on “94110” is the Comcast wifi going out when something exciting is brewing online

— Maslow’s Basement (@tarintowers) April 21, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.