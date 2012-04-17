94-Year Old Austrian Billionaire To Marry For Fifth Time

Karl Wlaschek and his fiance Rikki Schenk in January 2011.

Photo: Gert Eggenberger/dapd

It’s never too late in life to fall in love.At least, that’s 94-year-old Austrian billionaire Karl Wlaschek’s view on life. Wlaschek plans to marry for the fifth time this week, according to The Vienna Times.



Wlaschek, already a father of four, joked he wants more children.

His bride-to-be Rikki Schenk, refused to reveal her age, but did divulge that she “wasn’t young anymore” and that kids were not likely in the picture. Wlaschek and Schenk were both widowed on the same day from previous spouses.

Wlaschek is the fourth-oldest billionaire in the world and the second richest man in Austria.

Wlaschek, who made his money through the Austrian retail chain “Billa” is worth approximately $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

We’re not saying she’s a gold digger…

DON’T MISS: The Richest People On Earth >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.