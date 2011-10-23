HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Ultra Modern SoHo Penthouse Just Dropped The Price To $13.9 Million

Photo: www.stribling.com

A penthouse in the famous SoHo Gallery building was just listed for $13.9 million, down from $16 million in August.



The gorgeous triplex at 94 Thompson Street boasts a 29-foot living room ceiling, a glass-enclosed Zen viewing garden and a big terrace with 360 degree views. Square footage is 3,500 on the interior and 2,200 on the exterior.

Take a look inside…

