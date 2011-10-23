HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Ultra Modern SoHo Penthouse Just Dropped The Price To $13.9 Million

Gus Lubin
94 thompson

Photo: www.stribling.com

A penthouse in the famous SoHo Gallery building was just listed for $13.9 million, down from $16 million in August.

The gorgeous triplex at 94 Thompson Street boasts a 29-foot living room ceiling, a glass-enclosed Zen viewing garden and a big terrace with 360 degree views. Square footage is 3,500 on the interior and 2,200 on the exterior.

Take a look inside…

A beautiful double-height living room

Full listing at Stribling.

From the other side

Full listing at Stribling.

Looking out on the zen garden

Full listing at Stribling.

The bathroom is also zen

Full listing at Stribling.

Kitchen with a view

Full listing at Stribling.

One of three bedrooms

Full listing at Stribling.

The outdoor living room

Full listing at Stribling.

Terrace

Full listing at Stribling.

Another part of the terrace

Full listing at Stribling.

The floor plan

Full listing at Stribling.

Here's a look at 94 Thompson before renovation

Full listing at Stribling.

Looking for something cheaper?

Buy A Former Fox Anchor's Hamptons Spread For $9 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.