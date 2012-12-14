HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Modern SoHo Penthouse Sold For Way Under Its $16 Million Asking Price

Photo: www.stribling.com

A penthouse in the famous SoHo Gallery building has sold for $10.6 million, a 33 per cent discount from its initial asking price of $16 million, according to The Real Deal.



The gorgeous triplex at 94 Thompson Street boasts a 29-foot living room ceiling, a glass-enclosed Zen viewing garden and a big terrace with 360-degree views. Square footage is 3,500 on the interior and 2,200 on the exterior.

Owned by Ian Tarr, the CEO of a scientific database company, the property was gutted and rebuilt a few years ago by architect Nico Rensch.

The buyer was listed only as an anonymous LLC, according to The Real Deal. Stribling & Associates had the listing.

