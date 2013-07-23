Photos Show Homes Completely Flattened After Earthquake In China

94 people are reported dead after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county in China’s Gansu province, according to the Associate Press. A thousand people are believed to be injured.



Some 2,000 homes were destroyed and another 22,500 were damaged. Heavy rains are expected to hit the region this week, raising concerns about landslides.

A woman points at her collapsed home.

Family members console a woman who lost her daughter in the earthquake.

A utility pole is seen lying on the road after the earthquake struck.

