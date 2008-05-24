93 Year-Old Goldman Staffer Has Spent Nearly 75 Years At The Firm

Here is the City writes: “We’ve been trying to find the person who has put in the longest continuous service at one firm (allowing for mergers) in the financial markets. Out front by almost 25 years is the legendary Al Feld, a 93-year-old Goldman veteran, who is approaching his 75th anniversary with the firm!



Feld started work for Goldman in July 1933 as an office boy on the partners’ floor. After completing his bachelor’s degree at NYU Stern, he started work in the firm’s research department, becoming a broker in 1948. A VP at the firm, today Feld works part time in Goldman’s Private Wealth Management unit over in New York.

Also worth a mention (although a mere youngster compared to Feld) is former Bear CEO Alan ‘Ace’ Greenberg. Although no longer technically an employee of the firm (he is basically self-employed, earning not inconsiderable brokerage commission), Ace joined the firm in 1949. He has recently agreed to serve as Vice Chairman Emeritus at JPMorgan. He is a sprightly 79 years young. Read more from Here is the City.

