A 93-year-old woman from Pennsylvania who went viral for holding up a sign asking for more beer while on lockdown got 10 cases of beer delivered

A 93-year-old woman, who correctly followed social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic, had her wish fulfiled this week: she got more beer.

Olive Veronesi, who lives in Seminole, Pennsylvania, was photographed by a relative while holding a dry-erase board through her window that read: “I NEED MORE BEER!!”

In the photo, Veronesi is grinning while holding the dry-erase board and a can of Coors Light beer.

Since posting the photo, her “essential need” has been fulfiled. According to Coors Light, on April 13, a special delivery -following the relevant safety precautions – was made to Veronesi, bringing her 10 cases of beer.

Coors Light. Olive Veronesi drinks a freshly delivered beer.

During the beer delivery, she was asked how she was feeling and she said: “I can still kick a football and if you like, hit a home run!”

At 93, she’s in the age group which can experience more severe illness from the coronavirus, including pneumonia, or death, according to Associated Press. Those groups have been advised to take extra care as COVID-19 continues to spread.

While the original message was meant for her daughter and neighbours, the photo garnered more than 27,000 likes since it was posted to Facebook by local news station KDKA-TV on Friday.

“I have a beer every night,” she told KDKA-TV. “It’s something to [help] relax, you know?”

Tina Rogers, who wrote one of more than 2,000 comments on the Facebook post, said: “That is awesome and obviously the reason she looks so good at 93.”

Another Facebook user named Michele Bobko commented: “How can we get this lady’s address? We need to help this lady out!”

According to local news station KDKA-TV, people from around the world reached out offering to buy Veronesi more beer. But thanks to Coors Light that wasn’t necessary.

