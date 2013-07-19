This 92-Year-Old Woman Is Still Working For McDonald's

Sara Dappen

Sara Dappen, 92, is the oldest McDonald’s employee.



Local station KCCI in Story City, Iowa discovered Dappen less than two weeks after The Sun newspaper in England reported that Bill Dudley, 88, of Wales was the oldest McDonald’s worker in the world.

Dappen has been working at the Story City McDonald’s for five years, cleaning and greeting customers.

“I thought it was more interesting to keep walking around here than to keep walking down the street,” Dappen said. “And this keeps me from sitting.”

According to KCCI, fellow employees said Dappen has taught them better manners and she has inspired customers.

“I think it’s crazy and she’s going to last to be like 110 working at McDonald’s,” McDonald’s department manager Elizabeth Holmes told KCCI.

