92% Of Founders Getting VC Money Are Men

Is tech a boys’ club?

We’ve heard a lot about the lack of female entrepreneurs lately, and now we know just how bad it is. According to a study from CB Insights, a whopping 92% of VC-backed founders are men.CB Insights has published part II of its first Venture Capital Human Capital report, which takes a look at the demographics of entrepreneurs, based on the founders of 165 startups that have received venture funding in the first half of this year.



Interestingly, startups with a mix of male and female founders raised far more money than either all female or all male teams.

The report also took a look at founders’ education levels and the schools from which they graduated. Some of the results are just what you’d expect. (Stanford and Harvard produce a lot of founders? Get right out of town!) But there are some surprises in there as well.

