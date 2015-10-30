This virtual reality app lets you experience 9/11 as an office worker in one of the two towers

There’s a new virtual reality app that’s likely to cause some controversy.

It’s called “08:46,” and it lets you experience the events of 9/11 from the perspective of one of the office workers in the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The title is a reference to the exact time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, crashed into the North Tower, between floors 93 and 99.

The creators of this app say it took three months to make, using six people, in collaboration with two actors for voice and motion capture, to develop the application. If you have the second development kit of the Oculus Rift VR headset (or later), you can download and try the experience right now.

If you want a preview of what “08:46” is like, you can watch a brief two-minute introduction to the app in the video below. We’ve reached out to the France-based team of developers and we look forward to a response.

