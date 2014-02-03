9/11 Truther Interrupts Super Bowl Press Conference

A 9/11 truther stormed the microphone at the press conference for Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith following Seattle’s 48-3 win over Denver.

“Investigate 9/11, and 9/11 was perpetrated by people within our own government,” he said before being whisked away.

The video:

Smith, who actually has a pretty good personal story that’s worth telling, handled it well.

The truther made it onto ESPN2, which was carrying the interview live. It’s unclear if he made it onto any other networks.

Police told Bart Hubbuch of the New York Post that the man’s name is Matthew Mills, a 30-year-old from Brooklyn. He was arrested for criminal trespassing. It’s unclear how he made it by security.

