‘9-1-1’ star says he was written off the show after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Angela Bassett and Rockmond Dunbar in Fox’s ‘9-1-1.’ Jack Zeman / FOX

“9-1-1” star Rockmond Dunbar was written off the Fox show after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Variety reported Tuesday.

Dunbar played a recurring role as Michael Grant, one of the show’s original major characters since it debuted in 2018. He said he was written off the show Monday evening for failing to meet the show’s requirement for all actors to be vaccinated.

“I have enjoyed the last 5 seasons with this wonderful cast and crew and will cherish the time I’ve been blessed to spend with this series and wish everyone involved nothing but the best,” the actor said in a statement obtained by Insider.

“I’ve been an actor in this business for 30 years, but my greatest roles are as a husband and father to our 4 small children,” he added. “As a man that walks in faith, I look forward to what the future holds.”

Dunbar said in the statement that he applied for a religious and medical exemption from the vaccine requirement but those requests went denied by 20th Television.

“We take the health and safety of all of our employees very seriously, and have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process for those working in Zone A on our productions,” 20th Television said in a statement to Insider. “In order to ensure a safer workplace for all, Zone A personnel who do not confirm their vaccination status and do not meet the criteria for exemption will not be eligible to work.”

The show’s account tweeted Monday night: “We’re gonna miss you, Michael!”