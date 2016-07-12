People keep calling emergency services about 'suspicious' Pokémon Go players

Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER Be careful when you go out Pokémon hunting.

Pokémon Go has taken the world by storm — but apparently it’s causing an influx of emergency calls.

The augmented-reality smartphone game — which allows people to catch Pokémon as they walk around on foot — is a captivating experience for players. But to outside observers, those players just look like they’re milling around for no reason.

Redditor MicroKayla, who’s a 911 dispatcher, published a post earlier today saying she’d received several calls about “suspicious” people wandering around businesses late at night. Turns out they were all just playing Pokémon Go.

To avoid future mixups — and save 911 dispatchers’ efforts for real emergencies — she suggested that players take a minute to tell business owners that they’re only playing a game.

“Business owners get concerned when there’s several people just standing around, seemingly doing nothing. I know this is a huge game, but not everyone knows about it or knows how it works,” she wrote. “It really would be bad for all of us players if Pokémon Go got a bad reputation. It will also save you a lot of trouble. Just a suggestion. Good luck everyone! And please be careful!”

Here’s the original post:

