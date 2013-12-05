AUDIO: 911 Calls From Sandy Hook Shooting Released

AP Photo/Jessica Hill A woman waits to hear about her sister, a teacher, following a shooting at Sandy Hook school.

Several 911 calls made to Newtown police during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting last year have been released.

The New Haven Register has posted the calls online.

One woman who called 911 from the school can be heard saying “I think there’s someone shooting in here, Sandy Hook school. Somebody’s got a gun, I caught a glimpse of it. … They’re running down the hallway. They’re still running, they’re still shooting.”

Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children and six adults on Dec. 14 before committing suicide at the school.

The calls are embedded below.

