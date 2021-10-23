A ‘Rust’ script supervisor said in a 911 call that the assistant director was ‘supposed to check the guns’

The fatal shooting of a crew member by actor Alec Baldwin during the making of a movie in the western United States has raised questions over the use of guns on film sets. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

A script supervisor for “Rust” blamed the assistant director in a 911 audio call of the shooting.

Mamie Mitchell said the assistant director was “responsible” for the shooting, which resulted in one death.

“He’s supposed to check the guns,” Mitchell said, according to the audio of the call.

The Sante Fe Sheriff’s Office released the audio of the Thursday 911 call between dispatch and the script supervisor for the movie “Rust,” where a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin killed the film’s director of photography.

“We need some help,” Mamie Mitchell told the operator, according to the released 911 call. “Our director and our camerawoman have been shot.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm loaded with a “live round” Thursday while filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was injured.

In the audio, Mitchell can be heard blaming the film’s assistant director.

“This fucking AD that yelled at me at lunch asking about revisions, this motherfucker,” Mitchell says, appearing to be in conversation with someone who was not on the call. “He’s supposed to check the guns. He’s responsible for what happened.”

“I was sitting, we were rehearsing, and it went off,” Mitchell told the operator. “And I ran out.”

An assistant director on the film handed Baldwin the gun and told him it was safe just before the fatal shooting on Thursday.

“Cold gun,” the assistant director said, according to the Associated Press, which cited a filing.

Later on the 911 call, an unidentified male voice took the call and interacted with the operator, who asked him for details and about the extent of the injuries.

“Is the bleeding controlled?” the operator asked the male voice.

“No,” he said, after a moment’s pause.

Hollywood producers who’ve worked with Hutchins in the past paid tribute to her in emotional messages.

Actor Joe Manganiello, for example, called her a “fantastic person” who could handle pressure well. Manganiello and Hutchins recently worked on the movie “Archenemy.”

“I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock,” Manganiello said. “I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on ‘Archenemy.’ She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next.”

A fundraiser for Hutchins has so far raised nearly $US100,000 ($AU133,959) on GoFundMe.