911 call audio from the ‘Rust’ movie set reveals the aftermath of prop-firearm shooting that left a cinematographer dead

A 911 call obtained by KOAT revealed the aftermath of the “Rust ” movie set shooting that left a cinematographer dead.

Alec Baldwin fired a prop-gun loaded with a “live round,” which fatally wounded Halyna Hutchins and injured the director on Thursday.

A woman can be heard on the 911 call telling the operator that the whole crew “ran out” when the firearm went off.

Audio of 911 calls from the “Rust” movie set shooting reveal how the crew scrambled in the wake of an accidental firearm discharge that left a cinematographer dead and the director injured.

On audio of the 911 calls obtained by KOAT, a woman who identified herself as a supervisor on the film set could be heard saying that a director and a camerawoman had been “accidentally shot” by a “prop gun” at a film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

“I was sitting, we were rehearsing, and it went off and I ran out – we all ran out,” the woman says.

Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop-firearm loaded with a “live round” Thursday while filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to a statement from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 44. Ammunition from the firearm injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, and fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition and later died.

On audio of a 911 call, the operator can be heard saying to the woman, “I just need to get through these okay,” as she asks procedural questions. The operator asks whether or not the injured people are alert, to which the woman responds she doesn’t know.

Separately, a man can be heard on the call audio telling the operator that two people had been shot. The operator then tells the man that she’ll give him instructions on how to stop the two people who are injured from bleeding.

The man replies that there is a medic on the set who is trying to stop the bleeding, but does not answer when the operator asks if the bleeding is controlled, saying, “I’m about to get as close as needed.”

The 911 operator then asks the man where the two injured people are located on the property, to which he replies that they will have someone escort first responders to the location.

The camera crew for the film had resigned earlier the morning of the shooting, citing unsafe working conditions and other problems with production, according to The Los Angeles Times. The newspaper reported that Hutchins had been advocating for safe working conditions for her crew on the set.