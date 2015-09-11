What happened on 9/11, 14 years ago today

It has been 14 years since September 11, 2001, the date of the deadliest attacks on US soil since the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbour in World War 2.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks, which The New York Times declared the “worst and most audacious terror attack in American history.”

The nation is still working to move past the tragedy.

More than a decade later, New York City is still rebuilding the Financial District skyline. And earlier this year, a piece of one of the planes that crashed into the towers was found wedged between two buildings near Park Place downtown.

These photos tell the story of what happened that morning, much of which was captured on live television.

