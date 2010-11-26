$91 Billion Banco Santander Is Spiraling Lower Again Today

Banco Santander, the global megabank you must keep watching, is sharply lower again today.



In European trading, it’s down over 4.5% as worries about Spain and Portugal continue to escalate.

The US ADR last traded down 5.7%.

Just like with Ireland, banks may be Spain’s acchiles heel, because they won’t be allowed to fail, and if there is any kind of a “run” whether its depositors or bondholders fleeing the bank, that will put isntant pressure on the sovereign to raise money via a bailout.

Meanwhile, in what is probably one of the most depressingly tired headline we’ve seen yet, Bloomberg reports that Spain is betting on “budget cutting” to avert a crisis. Ha.

Click here for a guide to the Spanish debt crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.