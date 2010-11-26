$91 Billion Banco Santander Is Spiraling Lower Again Today

Joe Weisenthal

Banco Santander, the global megabank you must keep watching, is sharply lower again today.

In European trading, it’s down over 4.5% as worries about Spain and Portugal continue to escalate.

The US ADR last traded down 5.7%.

Just like with Ireland, banks may be Spain’s acchiles heel, because they won’t be allowed to fail, and if there is any kind of a “run” whether its depositors or bondholders fleeing the bank, that will put isntant pressure on the sovereign to raise money via a bailout.

Meanwhile, in what is probably one of the most depressingly tired headline we’ve seen yet, Bloomberg reports that Spain is betting on “budget cutting” to avert a crisis. Ha.

